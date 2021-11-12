'No kid sleeps on the floor' | San Antonio non-profit to deliver 200 beds Christmas Eve

2% of San Antonio's population are children who don't have good sleeping arrangements. With the help of volunteers, a local organization is working to close the gap.

SAN ANTONIO — It's something many of us may take for granted: sleeping at night on an actual bed.

Many children in San Antonio don't have that luxury.

One organization is working to close the gap. Saturday, a local high school pitched in to help build some beds.

"The goal is just to build as many beds as we can today," said Eddie Arnold, Chapter President for the San Antonio chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Eight years ago, Arnold witnessed a friend of his in Idaho building beds for children in the community through the national organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The story of the non-profit begins with Luke Mickelson of Twin Falls, Idaho. One Christmas Day, Michelson's kids were a little grumpy about their presents. That frustrated Mickelson, so he took his kids into the garage and they all built beds together. Mickelson put the word out on Facebook, asking if anyone needed a bed, and was overwhelmed with the response. Shocked at the need in his tiny town, he decided to continue the work. Every year, his efforts grew -- and Sleep in Heavenly Peace was born.

A few years after Arnold witnessed this work up north, he realized a need in San Antonio as well.

"About 2% of the population here in San Antonio are kids who don't have good sleeping arrangements," he explained. "Some kids sleep on the floor. Some kids sleep on old mattresses on the floor that are just not good, or couches or air mattresses or they're sleeping three or four kids in a bed."

That 2% represents thousands of children in our community don't have beds and aren't getting a good night's sleep.

"If you're tired, you don't have good energy," said Arnold. "As a kid's growing up, they need to sleep in order for their body to be able to grow and develop properly."

In 2018, Arnold decided to start a local chapter. To date, the San Antonio chapter has built 2,500 beds. That means 2,500 children no longer need to sleep on the floor.

In 2021 alone, 800 beds have been built with love and care by groups of volunteers.

"Our mission statement is 'No kid sleeps on the floor in our town'," said Arnold.

Throughout the year, volunteers help assemble the beds. 20 to 30 volunteers help regularly. Ideally, Arnold says, they'd like to have between 40 and 80 people in their warehouse to expedite the building process.

Saturday, athletes and athletic trainers from MacArthur High School lent a head.

"There are several of these kids who have never used a power tool before," said Kevin Hirst, Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for MacArthur High School. "Everybody thinks its about the wins and the losses and the X's and the O's. A big part of what we're doing is not only that, but building relationships with the kids and teaching them how to serve our community."

No previous skills are needed from volunteers, just their time.

"We've taken out the margin of error by using jigs and templates," Arnold explained. "We're giving them some skills they may be able to use in the future too."

Christmas Eve morning, the non-profit will deliver 200 beds to local children. When each bed is delivered, it's equipped with a mattress and bedding.

"It doesn't matter if we know the child or know how old they are, the ability to give back and give them a comfortable place to sleep, that was pretty satisfying," said Hirst. "I think I speak for all the Mac people leaving here in a little bit, we came out as a winner today, too."

This year, nearly 1,000 beds will be donated by the San Antonio chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Thank you for your great donations! Keep it up, we are trying to delivering 200 beds on the 24 th! Best Christmas gifts ever for these kids! #help #kids #donate #volunteers #spreadlove Posted by Sleep in Heavenly Peace - San Antonio on Sunday, December 12, 2021

The goal next year is to double that number.

If you know of a child in need of a bed, visit www.shpbeds.org and apply.