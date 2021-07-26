Fight to save local Austin skate shop from demolition

Austin's Historic Landmark Commission talked about demolishing the site of the No Comply Skate Shop on West 12th Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans of a beloved skate shop near Downtown Austin fought to save it from demolition. Now the Austin Community College District is asking to postpone the application process for the building.

The City of Austin's Historical Commission set Monday, August 23 as the date for the discussion of No Comply's future.

The ACC said the postponement is necessary to achieve a "win-win solution" with the owner of the No Comply Skate Shop. In a press release, ACC said they are trying to reach a "mutually beneficial resolution" and assist the owners in finding a new storefront.

"ACC remains focused on taking steps to provide more time and support needed to help the owners find a new storefront for No-Comply, including the possibility of relocating to another ACC property in the area," said Sydney Pruitt, a spokesperson for ACC.

“We are working with the owners right now, and the momentum is very positive,” said Neil Vickers, ACC executive vice president of finance and administration. “The owners have asked us to give them more time to find new, quality space. We’re confident that’s something we can give them. Together, we’re working to identify long-term solutions that are a win for everyone. By postponing the application process with the city, we all have more time to come to a shared, thoughtful resolution.”

Austin Community College bought the land the building is on in 2009, so it wants to demolish it to expand the ACC campus nearby.

According to ACC, the timeline for the site's plans are "flexible."

The commission got more than 4,000 emails from people who oppose the demolition. Many of them said the building should be declared a historic landmark to save it.

The owner says if that doesn't happen, he needs more time to find a new place for his business.

On the night of July 26th, commissioners recommended that ACC go back and consider peoples' comments about the demolition.