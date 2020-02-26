SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday morning, Northside Independent School District kicked off its annual Special Olympics Track and Field Meet at Gustafson Stadium. More than 250 district elementary school students competed on the first day of the four-day event.

The event started with opening ceremonies that included a parade of school banners and the running of the torch. Principles, coaches, friends, and family all gathered on the field to cheer on the athletes.

Students hold up inspirational banners during the opening ceremony.

Mat Gaskins

Nine-year-old Noah came with his principle, Wendy Tiemann, from Timberwilde Elementary. He wears a helmet when he runs because he doesn't have arms to catch himself if he trips and falls. But tripping wasn't a problem for Noah in this race. In fact, he won first place in his track event.

"I like running... and I like winning," Noah said with a smile.

Nine-year-old Noah races to first place.

Mat Gaskins

While Noah says running is his favorite, it's not the only event he found success in. When he lined up for his turn at throwing a softball, the only assistance this athlete needed was in taking off a shoe. He then sat down, grasped the softball with his feet and threw it, earning himself a fourth-place medal.

Nine-year-old Noah prepares to throw a softball.

Mat Gaskins

"Noah amazes me all the time," said Wendy Tiemann, looking fondly at her determined student. After his two events, Noah took a well-deserved rest and ate lunch with his fellow Special Olympics athletes.

Organizers encourage the public to come out and cheer on these athletes for the remaining days of the event. Each day begins at 10:00 AM with opening ceremonies.

RELATED: Military dad surprises kids at school

RELATED: Inside the day of a school custodian | Bill in My Boots