'George Floyd deserves justice': Nirenberg weighs in on Texas native's death in Minnesota

The mayor's tweet came shortly after a former police officer was formally charged with murder in Floyd's death.

SAN ANTONIO — Weighing in on what he called "the murder of another Black American in police custody," Mayor Ron Nirenberg took to Twitter to comment on the death of Texas native George Floyd in Minnesota after video appeared to show a police officer kneeling on his neck and eventually killing him, setting of days of protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

Nirenberg added his voice to the chorus of those calling for justice in Floyd's death. In recent weeks the mayor has reserved his platform on Twitter largely for informing his followers about the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic's local impact, making his Friday afternoon tweet a rare departure from the topic of COVID-19.