SAN ANTONIO — Take a step into where thousands of visitors and firefighters have been, and be blown away by history.

The San Antonio Fire Museum has been around for quite some time and was once a working fire station. The Museum inside the central fire headquarters opened up in 2013.

"We're in what we call Fire Station number one, or central fire headquarters. This building was built in 1948 as central fire headquarters. At that time, the chief's office was here, the building next door was the fire department shops, this building was a working fire station, and we actually had units rolling out of this station until 2011," said Fire Museum President, Jim Wueste.

Volunteers can say they know a thing or two about fighting fires; the stories are endless and experience you get is unforgettable.

The museum not only offers tours, but they also put on safety demonstrations for school groups and teach the importance of fire safety.

This isn't just your average museum. On display, you can see the progression of fire trucks dating back to 1854!

Even though the equipment has upgraded and changed, it's safe to say nothing has changed from the way these volunteers feel towards their career.

"I did retire from the San Antonio Fire Department after 33 years and it was the best job in the world for me. You get to help people, and it's just a very very rewarding career." Wueste said.

"It's the brotherhood, the tradition that we've been carrying and you're out there in your community,it's public service," said retired engineer, firefighter and paramedic, Jerry Cantu.

RELATED: Joining Forces with InstaSATX | New To Town

RELATED: How you can get a taste of Havana without leaving SA | New To Town