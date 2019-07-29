SAN ANTONIO — With more than 62 acres - which includes a lake and walking trails - Woodlawn Lake Park is a favorite for many locals.

Front and center of the park is its famous lake. Filled with ducks, chicks, and geese, you can take a seat and take in the view.

The atmosphere is perfect for walking or biking around the lake - or checking out the playground, basketball, and tennis courts.

"It's just a staple in San Antonio, it's where the community comes together. If you're new to town or just visiting, I really encourage you to stop by Woodlawn lake park to get your day started off right." San Antonio resident David S said.

Not only will you have a memorable experience but you might even have an entertaining show by the ducks. So come see for yourself why Woodlawn Lake Park is a hot spot in the Alamo City.