SAN ANTONIO, Texas — If you've been to San Antonio, you might be familiar with what looks like a giant adult playground.

"We're 'everybody friendly'. We want dogs here, we want children here, we want old people, we want young people and we want everybody to be able to come and enjoy the friendly spot," General Manager Matt Uribe said.

The Friendly Spot Ice House wants its visitors to feel like they walked into an old-time ice house. They have something for everyone with over 200 beers, food to share with your buds, a place for kids to play, along with a great atmosphere and special events.

"When the sun goes down and it gets a little darker out here, we have a huge slab cinema they put out here. I think it's a 16-foot screen that we project spurs games, cowboys games, pretty much anything that's going on in town that is interesting to people," Uribe said.

You can often find uncommon, sometimes out of place looking things around The Friendly Spot, but that just fits their theme of having no specific theme!

If you're looking for a place to kick back with your friends or family, add this cozy backyard spot to your list.

