SAN ANTONIO — When southern Texas charm mixes with a little German flare, you get a water park that keeps tourists and locals coming back every chance they get.

"We've been voted the best water park in the entire world, in fact we've been voted the best for 21 years." Schlitterbahn spokesperson, Winter Prosapio said.

One of the things that is truly unique to this park is the fact that they use the Comal river for many of their rides. You can even get in a tube and float in the water that stays 72 degrees all year round.

"Schlitterbahn is a place like no other, you're going to have an experience that gives you that unique Texas hill country feel, but at the same time give you that water theme park feel coming together," Prosapio said.

This Texan summer tradition has drawn thousands of tube hungry, adrenaline junkies to the park every year. The best way to enjoy it? With a crowd.

"It's really just rides that you're supposed to spend with family and friends. It brings everyone together," Prosapio said.