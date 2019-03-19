SAN ANTONIO — The possibilities are endless at The DoSeum! San Antonio's museum for children.

At this museum, complete with its science centers, the concept is pretty simple: Learn as you play.

"You can do, play, create, discover, just learn in so many different interactive ways here." VP of exhibits, Meredith Doby said.

"We're standing in front of little town. It's geared towards kids aged 0-5, so it's all about role play. They're learning from the adults in their lives. Their learning from early literacy, early numeracy, they're learning at the grocery store, the Whataburger in the back, at the airplane, so these are some fun ways that kids, just by playing, they're learning these early learning skills at the same time."

Like to discover things?

The spy academy challenges kids to use clues, and earn a prize.

"So here it doesn't feel like school, it feels like playing, so maybe you got excited, maybe you loved working in the vet clinic, and then maybe you go home and continue that kind of work at home, or at school. You then are able to make those connections. The type of learning you have here, it relates to school but you're in a fun, playful, joyful atmosphere." Doby said.