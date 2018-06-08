In the Japanese Tea Garden, you'll find peace and serenity. You might even be greeted by a few fish. No matter what you're interested in, there's something in store for everyone.

"I like to go to parks and do art. I'm a Park Ranger with the city, and so one of my experiences is to sit and take in the art by observing and painting. I sat there and stared at the waterfall for like an hour," Austin Park Ranger Melissa Hand said.

One of the best parts about the sunken gardens is that they are eco friendly.

"What I thought was interesting is that they have taken the natural elements of Texas and turned it into a Japanese Garden," Hand said.

It's not just the 60-foot waterfall and scenic views the garden offers. After you make your way around the Japanese Tea Garden, you can pop into the cafe and get yourself an ice cold bubble tea.

You can take a walk through the shaded garden with an abundance of plants, flowers, and koi fish, then cool down at their cafe. The best part about it? It's free!

