SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Every visit is a chance to find something new, no matter how many hours you spend walking in the garden.

"There's so many things that you can learn here from our culinary garden here, learn about other plants around the world, lots of great things to learn about how we can also be stewards of our environment." Director of Marketing Eliana Rodriguez said.

Along with the plants and vegetation outdoors, there is plenty to see indoors.



"You can get away from technology and be able to just really enjoy what we have here." Rodriguez said.

There is so much history to discover in every corner, even things you wouldn't expect.

"So one of the things that I don't think people know a lot about is that you can actually bring a picnic here at the botanical gardens, you can even bring some adult beverages, maybe even a lawn chair or a blanket, and enjoy this beautiful nature space that's right here in the heart of San Antonio," Rodriguez said.



After a long stroll, head up to the overlook to soak in a view of the city to see why it's no surprise the botanical garden attracts visitors and tourists, like bees to a flower.

