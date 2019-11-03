SAN ANTONIO — No matter what you're in the mood for, this San Antonio favorite has you covered.

"We try to make people feel at home here. I want to make this store really a part of San Antonio." Munchies Owner Ramiro Mendiola said.

The store goes through 400 mangos a week. One of their most popular snacks is the mangonada.

It's served in a cup with drizzled chamoy, mango shaved ice, fresh mangoes, chili powder, and then topped with more chamoy sauce.

The idea of these munchies, and San Antonio snacks, comes from Mendiola's experience traveling and learning about different food from all over Mexico.

"It's kind of combining different stuff from different places. I'm from Tamaulipas originally, but I've been around Mexico so I know about all the different type of stuff they sell." Mendiola said.

One thing Munchies prides themselves on is not being a franchise, so they can break the rules and experiment. Mendiola says the restaurant gets a lot of their ideas from customers.

So if you want to snack like a true San Antonian, check out Munchies on an empty stomach, and don't shy away from getting creative.