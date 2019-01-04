NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Don't let the name fool you, Snake Farm & Animal World is much more than just snakes.

"The thing that really surprises people is that we're not just snakes. We've got a wide variety here." Development Director, Jarrod Forthman said.

This New Braunfels-area zoo is competing with the big guys when it comes to animals and conservation efforts.

"The way that we set ourselves apart is we get up close and personal with animals here. Not only are you able to get right next to the enclosure where a lot of the animals have been hand raised or raised with a lot of human interaction, they're not scared to get up close to you." Forthman said.

From snakes to monkeys, lions, sheep, if you want to see animals in a way you haven't before, expand your horizons and slither on into Animal World and Snake Farm.

"You're going to get to touch something you haven't touched, maybe you're scared of snakes, when you leave here, maybe not so much. You'll get to pet a fox, or see our baby camels. When you get up close with an animal like that, it's really an experience you're going to remember forever." Forthman said.