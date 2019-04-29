SAN ANTONIO — When you plan your next Texas Hill Country adventure, a stroll down the Hill Country Mile is a must!

It's been named one of 2019's greatest places in Texas and it's not hard to see how it earned the honor.

Boerne's downtown stretch is considered the Hill Country Mile. It's a 1.1 mile stretch of historic buildings, restaurants, and shops.

"I feel like Boerne's a town that just brings a lot of people in to our town." Boerne native, Melina Lutz said.

With top rated tourist attractions, including Cibolo Creek, it's hard to find something not to like about this Hill Country gem.

"Everybody's unique and different. We have the square, and our fairgrounds are really nice, and they attract people to just come here." Lutz said.

The Hill Country Mile is a gathering place for tourists and locals. Next time you want a day trip out of town, keep this town with its history, shopping, and charm in mind.