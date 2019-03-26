SAN ANTONIO — If you're new to town and new to Texas, you might have noticed residents take their bluebonnet pictures pretty seriously.

"All throughout the weekend, you saw numerous cars stopped and taking pictures." San Antonio-native Alyssa Ramos said.

Around here, it's normal to park the car along the road or highway, jump out, and snap away. The state flower has become part of the Texan culture

"Everybody has Texas spirit whether it's you know, going to games, whether it's Fiesta, it's just a Texas tradition to take pictures with bluebonnets," Ramos said.

If you want to kick it up a notch, remember, bluebonnet portraits aren't just for humans. You can get your four-legged friend involved too.

"It's a Texas tradition. I thought it would be nice for him to come out here and enjoy the bluebonnets." Ramos said.