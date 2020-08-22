New team is keeping close tabs on which SA bars, restaurants are enforcing social distancing

"Hopefully, the message is sinking in that we are serious about enforcement," Mayor Nirenberg said this week.

SAN ANTONIO — A brand new team is inspecting San Antonio, making sure bars and restaurants are following the rules to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Local leaders created the team after big crowds showed up last weekend at some Alamo City establishments, where social distancing wasn't being widely practiced. At the start of the week, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he was upset after seeing the images.

"It's horrible," he said. "Absolutely horrible. I was angered."

The city's director of development services, Michael Shannon, said the new enforcement team is made up of staff from the code's department and San Antonio Police.

"When it does go wrong at one of those locations," Shannon said, "it can go really bad."

Shannon said the new team will focus primarily on bars and restaurants.

"We are way past the warning stage," Shannon said. "I think our businesses are aware of what they need to be doing. There is really no warnings. It is all about citations. If those don't work, we are going to work to shut you down."

About a dozen people on the team will be working nights on Thursdays and through the weekend, conducting proactive checks early in the evening and responding to complaints later on. The group started Thursday night, and already cited a few places accused of violating the orders.

Primarily, they are looking for social distancing and making sure people are wearing their mask when they should.

"Hopefully, the message is sinking in that we are serious about enforcement," the mayor said.

The inspection team made a surprise stop at Sancho's Cantina. Manager Shiloh Lay said nine people from the team inspected everything. They passed.

"We were excited for them to come to see everything that we have done," she said. "We want to set a good example. We want to keep the community safe. And we especially want to keep our staff safe."

Deputy Director of Metro Health Jennifer Herriott is urging people to be smart if they do decide to venture out. She said if people ignore the safety orders, we could see another spike.

"It is going to set us back," she said. "We cannot take our foot off the gas pedal."