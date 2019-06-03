SAN ANTONIO — When the city surveyed San Antonians about why they didn't spend more time downtown after work, the No. 1 response they received was about lighting.

Leaders decided to research and prepare an Urban Lighting Master Plan that provides more lighting in a thoughtful way.

"Lighting is different depending on where you locate it," District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño said. "You have areas like a park, areas like a neighborhood, commercial corridors, central business districts, entertainment districts—places where lighting is applied differently. Understanding that and looking at that individually for the city is so important. So we want to be sure we’re looking at that block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood, commercial corridor by commercial corridor and realizing how lighting can impact our lives."

The plan includes choosing different types and heights of lights for different settings.

"It presents the light at a different height, so not only do we have something architecturally nice, it also uses a different height. With utility poles, that can be problematic," Treviño said.

The plan isn't centered solely around street lights. It also involves lighting up buildings and public art, as well as other solutions to fill environments with the right kind of light without overwhelming them.

"We have different patterns in how we exist in different parts of town," Treviño said. "If you’re in a neighborhood in the middle of the night, you don’t want bright harsh light, because you’re trying to sleep, for example. You also want to color your neighborhood a certain way. And too much light can also have an adverse impact on public safety; it can make the darks darker. What we want to have is a balance. This is about the quality of light, not the quantity of light."

Resident and light sculpture artist Bill FitzGibbons knows firsthand about the power light has to change environments. He says he's looking forward to seeing the plan in action, and expects it to catch on elsewhere.

"My hope is that the other districts will see the importance of a smart light plan and the safety it brings and the welcoming feeling it can bring to other communities," FitzGibbons said.

To view the full plan, click here.