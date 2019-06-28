SAN ANTONIO — For the next month, dozens of electronic billboards across the city will be showing a picture of Mariah Garcia, who was reported missing three years ago, as part of a rejuvenated effort to find her.

Her mother, Veronica DeLeon, believes her daughter was lured or convinced to run away on June 16, 2016.

"There was no reason for her to leave," DeLeon said in Spanish as her sister-in-law translated. "We don't have anything. You know, like a good reason...we don't know why."

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Garcia was 15 years old when she was reported missing. She was last seen getting into a small white sedan on the 6300 block of Buena Vista.

DeLeon said that, months following her daughter's disappearance, she received a phone call and a Christmas card, making it appear as if Garcia was okay. The family has not seen or heard from her since 2016.

"We have to live with the pain every day," said Andrea Garcia, Mariah's aunt.

This Thursday, SAPD, the Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) launched the digital billboard effort to help generate leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

"If you see her, give us a call. If somebody drops her off here or at her (parents') house, we don't ask questions," Andrea Garcia said. "We just want to see her again."

In a release, CCOA said many young teens are lured from their homes and may be harbored by an adult and possibly exploited by them. The Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse received 52,202 missing person reports in 2018, 40,175 of which were juveniles.

