Big plans in store for opening day at new downtown park

Attendees can get some summertime relief at The Springs, comprising five small pools where you can dip your toes in. Here's what else to expect at Civic Park.

SAN ANTONIO — The grand opening of Civic Park kicks off with a bang (and perhaps a saxophone solo) as the outdoor downtown area debuts its new self-sufficient springs and hosts the 40th annual Jazz'SAlive festival this weekend.

The free music festival takes place Friday and Saturday, providing San Antonians with the opportunity not just to enjoy live music but to take a stroll along seven acres of newly curated green spaces that Hemisfair says is thriving with recycled water.

Civic Park – preliminary plans for which were approved by City Council in February 2012 – is putting to use what's called "nuisance water." That means the park is collecting water through various areas of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and distributing it for irrigation purposes. It has a historic touch: According to Hemisfair, the park is replicating the process used in the acequias built by early San Antonio settlers.

As a result, the park will be completely self-sustained as collected water is expected to keep its lawn looking green all year while irrigating hundreds of newly planted trees and filtering into five interactive features collectively called The Springs.

The Springs, a unique new water feature San Antonians will be able to experience for themselves this weekend, will provide relief from the heat. Park visitors can dip their toes into five pools that uses recycled water pumped multiple times a day through filters, according to Hemisfair's website.

Another highlight of Civic Park: An 825-foot walkway dubbed "the Promenade" that will make it easier for on-foot visitors to travel between South Alamo and East Nueva streets. It features limestone brought in from an Abilene quarry, as well as dozens of trees of nearly 30 kinds.

This weekend's grand opening -– headline by a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for noon on Saturday – is just Phase 1 of the $27 million voter-approved project that will transform five acres of public parkland in the hart of the city. Phase 2, which will add another 1.6 acres, is expected to open late 2024.

