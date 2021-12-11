New innovation center brings bioscience experience to Eastside students

“We need to start now developing out the workforce of the future.”

SAN ANTONIO — Today, about 25 students from Davis Middle School on the Eastside got out of the classroom and into the workforce.

They learned the day to day life of bioscience engineers thanks to Velocity Texas and their new innovation center.

“We need to start now developing out the workforce of the future,” Rene Dominguez President and Chief Operating Officer of the Texas Research and Technology Foundation said.

All week long the kids had been working hand in hand with some of the brightest minds in San Antonio, learning the science behind some life changing inventions.

“Out here you can learn more instead of just being in a book all day because you actually get to see what you’re learning about,” Davis Middle School 8th grader, Sarah Medina said.

Medina says the lessons she’s learned and the things she’s created this week will last with her for a lifetime.

“I felt proud of myself. Well I always feel proud of myself but I feel more confident in making stuff I like to do,” Medina said.

Velocity Texas hopes the hands-on experience sparks the interest of some future scientist.