SAN ANTONIO — The construction is over, and now the driving begins.

TxDOT tweeted Sunday afternoon that the city's first ever "displaced left turn" is now open at the northwest-side intersection of Bandera and 1604. There's now no more turning left from Bandera onto 1604 via under the bridge.

Instead, there's a new intersection that can seem a bit intimidating at first. Here's an explainer on how to maneuver the roadway.

Department of Transportation officials are also in the area Sunday as a precaution for commuters.