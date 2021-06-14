New Braunfels woman receives degree in honor of her mother who died of COVID-19 complications

Erica Ballesteros earned her degree 14 years after she was supposed to graduate.

For some, a diploma is just a piece of paper. Signatures on a marked certificate, signifying a phase of life is over and signifies adulthood is on the way. For Erica Ballesteros, it holds a different meaning.

“I should have gotten my diploma years and years back then," Ballesteros said.

Ballesteros was supposed to receive her degree from New Braunfels High School in 2007, but failed her TAKS test in algebra so she never received her certificate.

“My mom used to always tell me to go back to school to get my diploma," Ballesteros said.

For many years, Ballesteros told herself she would go back to take the exam but put it off. She worried that after so much time, she wouldn’t pass.

“She said well why you don’t try and see if you can do it," Ballesteros said.

In December of 2020, Ballesteros mom died of COVID-19 complications. Her death motivated Ballesteros to fulfill her mother’s wish.

“I only had like a month to get ready for the test," Ballesteros said.

Ballesteros reached out to the school for assistance. Staff were able to provide her with study material for the test in April. However, when it was time to take the test, it wasn’t what Ballesteros was expecting.

“It was hard. It was hard," Ballesteros said.

In May, Ballesteros got her results back. She passed.

“I was crying and crying because that’s for my mom. That’s for her," Ballesteros said.

After giving her family the good news, she received an email from the school asking her to pick up her diploma, but when she got there, she had her very own ceremony waiting for her.

"I was really happy," Ballesteros said. "So we went to my mom’s house and I told my mom, ‘here mom, this is for you.’”

Wanting a better life for her kids after moving from Mexico—Ballesteros’ mom understood the value of having an education.

“I know she would be so proud," Ballesteros said.