SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters in New Braunfels were working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Friesenhau restaurant Friday evening.

As of 10:30 p.m., there was no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze, though multiple fire trucks could be seen responding to the scene along South Seguin Avenue. New Braunfels Police were warning drivers to avoid the area, and allow firefighters room to work.

There are no details yet on what started the fire.