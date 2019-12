SAN ANTONIO — An area of San Antonio referred to as "Devil's Den" is known for its troubled past, but beginning in January, things will start to look a little brighter with the unveiling of a new bike trail courtesy of the South Texas Off Road Mountain Bikers, or STORM.

KENS 5 photojournalist Alan Kozeluh got a preview of the trail, which can be viewed below. For more information on the grand opening of the trail, set for Jan. 12, click here.