SAN ANTONIO — The North East Independent School District has partnered with SAFE 2 SAVE, an app that works to end distracted driving.

Users are awarded points for putting away their phones while on the road. Those points can be redeemed at local businesses for free items and discounts, such as Pizza Hut, Chick-fil-A and Maggiano's.

“Our mission at SAFE 2 SAVE is to spread awareness about distracted driving,” said Competitions Lead Meggan Guseman.

Between all seven NEISD high schools, the school that earns the most points will win money for their school's Parent Teacher Association. Lottery prizes will also be drawn throughout the competition for individual students, the press release says.

"It's a really good incentive, but at the end of the day the ultimate prize is making San Antonio a safer place," said Guseman.

Local Allstate Agent, Dan Brown, is sponsoring the competition and making the prizes possible. University Health System is SAFE 2 SAVE’s title sponsor in the greater San Antonio area.

For more information, you can visit SAFE 2 SAVE's website.

