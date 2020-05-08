NEISD student starts COVID-19 survivor support group in honor of her father

The student told KENS 5 her dad was one of the first San Antonians diagnosed with coronavirus back in March. The virus took hold and put him on a ventilator.

SAN ANTONIO — In just a matter of weeks, school will be back in session for students at Churchill High School.

That means the start of a busy senior year for Abby Diamond. As the NEISD student finishes her high school education, she's already starting on what's next—and it comes from the least likely of places.

"As the days progressed, he would get worse," Diamond recalled.

The student told KENS 5 her dad was one of the first San Antonians diagnosed with coronavirus back in March. The virus took hold and put him on a ventilator.

"It was very sad because we couldn't be there for him," she said. "We couldn't hug him, we couldn't help him."

But Diamond's father battled, eventually recovered and made his way back home.

"We were all crying and so happy," she added.

Diamond turned the tears into determination, and the determination turned into dedication.

"I just wanted to make something that could really help them," she said.

Diamond started a group to support survivors of the coronavirus. The group creates baskets for patients being sent home from the hospital, and fills them with things like hand sanitizer, Gatorade and magazines—small items that can bring big comfort in what Diamond knows all too well can be a terrifying time.

She's taking experience as one of the biggest lessons life could ever give her.