SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District held a "Drive and Apply" event Saturday so potential bus driver applicants could test-drive their new jobs. They'll have another opportunity on Saturday, August 10 at the Blossom Athletic Center Parking lot.

Current trainers were on hand to show applicants the ropes and answer questions about driving.

Retiree Phillip Purvis traded the golf course for the driver's seat hoping to fill some time.

"I felt the need to be productive and contributing in some meaningful way and I came into bus driving," Purvis said.

A few years in, he cared about the kids he drove—as if they were his own. NEISD hopes to find more people with Purvis's positive attitude as it looks to fill about 30 roles as bus drivers for the district.

"You gotta work with dispatch, you gotta work with administrators, teachers. You can have anyone from pre-K student to high school seniors, so someone who can communicate and do well under pressure," said NEISD Transportation Director Bill Harrison.

