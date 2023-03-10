San Antonio neighbors come together amid rise in property crimes, drop in violent offenses

National Night Out is now San Antonio Neighbors Together in the Alamo City. This year, hundreds of neighborhoods took part.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people participated in San Antonio Neighbors Together events across the city Tuesday night, a community-wide show of solidarity and unity against crime.

Formerly known as National Night Out, it was an opportunity for residents to get to know their neighbors and local law enforcement partners. More than 400 neighborhoods registered for this year’s event, according to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

"We like to be transparent and that's why we are out here," said Officer Arieh DeLeon, who was at the Harlandale ISD event. "We like to answer all the questions people have and I think transparency builds that trust."

SAPD's latest crime statistics show that, overall, property crimes are up this year compared to the same time frame last year. Crimes against people and society, including homicides and sex offenses, have gone down.

The police department also released the following breakdown of crime trends for the period of January through August 2023, compared to the same time frame in 2022:

Human trafficking: Up 88.9%

Kidnappings: Up 8.7%

Vandalism and destruction of property: Up 4.8%

Vehicle theft: Up 66%

Robbery: Up 6.8%

Animal cruelty: Up 11.9%

Burglary: Down 13.9%

Homicide offenses: Down 36%

Sex offenses: Down 7.3%

Resident David Campos said that, on his street, neighbors look out for each other—an example of San Antonio Neighbors Together in practice throughout the year.

"More often than not, a neighbor turns on that light. You hear a neighbor calling a neighbor," he says.

Officers say that communication is one of the most effective ways San Antonians can work to reduce crime in their area.

