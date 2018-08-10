"Awesome" is the word neighbors use to describe an 11-year-old boy who died over the weekend in a terrible crash San Antonio police said was caused by a drunk driver.

Neighbor Karla Morales said "He was an awesome kid," while describing the antics of a playful Andrew Alcorta.

Morales, who watched the boy play tenderly with kids of all ages on his modest block on Flanders Street in the Harlandale area on the south side, said Alcorta almost always wore a broad smile. "Andrew was an outside guy. He loved being outside playing with his dog, Scooby, right there or just playing with sticks. He just loved to be outside," Morales said.

Neighbor Yvonne Moreno agreed. "He would just smile at everybody, just try to be friendly," Moreno said.

Moreno said it is hard for neighbors to understand the sorrow of so many family members being hurt in one incident. "It wasn't his fault. You know?" Moreno said.

Police said Alcorta's mother, Linda Trevino, was also injured. Neighbors said she is in stable condition at SAMMC, unable to plan her son's funeral at this time. Two of Alcorta's older brothers were also injured in the crash. Neighbors identified them as Daniel and Gary, students at Harlandale High School. They are said to be in stable condition at University Hospital.

Neighbors said surviving family members have been racing back and forth between hospitals, trying to see to everyone's needs.

San Antonio Police said the deadly collision happened Saturday around 5:25 p.m. Police said a Mitsubishi Galant, driven by 43-year-old Randy Perez, was northbound on North East Loop 410 when the car left the roadway and traveled down an embankment. Police said the vehicle struck a retaining wall of the access road.

Meanwhile, on Flanders Street, the barefooted children who are too young to understand the loss brought toys to the gate, building a makeshift memorial to their friend.

It was Alcorta, neighbors said, who decorated for Halloween and they said his dog Scooby has been on the porch, inconsolable.

"It's really shocking, like, an innocent little kid, like, he's gone and it's really sad," Moreno said.

Morales added, "It's hard because it's a whole family that got affected by a guy driving while he was drunk."

A Harlandale ISD counselor said when students return to class on Tuesday after the holiday and find Alcorta's empty chair at Leal Middle School, staff members will help them cope.

Deborah Hernandez said, "We have crisis teams that are going to be out at the schools that are affected and we will have counselors and social workers available to work with classrooms so that we can help them process the information that they're going to be seeing and knowing about."

Hernandez said while students had the day off on Monday, staff was in a pre-planned training session on the topic of dealing with situations like this.

"It will be a journey that we'll all be taking and we will continue to provide support and offer extended support to families," Hernandez said, adding parents are also valuable supporters for kids who may be feeling overwhelmed.

"I think it's important to grab your child and hug them and tell them that you love them," Hernandez said

This is the second time this school year that students at Leal Middle School are having to deal with the sudden death of a classmate.

"It's a hard thing to understand, but if parents can talk with their children about losses and have that open dialogue, that gives more support at home," Hernandez said.

Neighbors said they are planning a vigil for Alcorta Tuesday evening at Leal Park, which is nearby, and they say they will help with the effort to raise money to bury him.

Meanwhile, Perez remains jailed in connection with the incident, charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and three counts of Intoxication Assault. Jail records indicate his bonds total $140,000.

