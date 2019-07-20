SAN ANTONIO — One east-side community is taking back their neighborhood, and hitting the necessary victories to make it happen.

The Neighborhoods First Alliance has been fighting to close the Hayes Food Mart for months On Friday, their hard work paid off.

The convenience store off Hays Street on San Antonio's east side was boarded up and closed on Friday, after an agreement between officials with the city attorney's office and the owner was reached on July 11.

The agreement states the owner has until August 9 to close the store and wrap up business operations.

According to Savita Rai, the assistant district attorney for the Dangerous Assessment Response Team, the Hayes Food Mart has been under investigation by DART investigators.

Rai said the agreement with the owner came after DART investigators found evidence of electrical and plumbing issues, in addition to food being sold with holes in the bags—evidence of rodents chewing through the bags.

Also a major factor in the agreement's creation was the consistent police presence at the location; Rai said over 900 police calls were made to the Hayes Food Mart from 2016 to May 2019. More than 20 were for shootings.

Per the agreement, the owner is required to close the store for nine months. Rai said officials will be monitoring the property during that time to see if criminal activity decreases.

It’s a move that TC Calvert with the NFA has been hoping to achieve.

“You got to be thirsty for justice,” Calvert said. “You would be passionate, too, if your baby was in the line of fire. We have to be concerned about our children.”

Rosie Baca with the NFA said the organization walks the blocks of east side neighborhoods talking to residents and noting criminal activity.

“They're scared," she said. "But they're scared to the point that they don't want to talk to the police. So, they'll talk to us because we've been around. I've been consistent."

Baca and Calvert said building trust with residents and creating a neighbor network is helping to fight crime.

“It’s up to the residents and not police to take back these blocks,” Calvert said.

KENS 5 reached out to the owner of the Hayes Food Mart, but did not receive a response.

If and when the store reopens, the agreement with the city requires that the store no longer be open 24 hours. Additionally, it must have a certified peace officer on the premises during business hours.

"It's a temporary victory," Calvert said. "It gives residents time to organize, to take their blocks back."

Rai said DART has had success with this type of agreement in the past, decreasing crime at another east-side convenience store.

However, some are still concerned that the changes won’t deter criminals from finding a new place to congregate.

“It’s the neighborhood, it’s the environment, it’s not the place,” said area resident Jesse Torres. “You close it down, and they’ll just move across the street or somewhere else.”

Baca said she disagrees.

“We’re out there. I don’t think they’re going to come back because they see we closed that store,” she said. “They’re going to say, 'These people are not playing.’”