SAN ANTONIO, Texas—People in one north side neighborhood are fed up with the high number of car accidents happening too close to their homes.

Neighbors said multiple accidents have happened along Neil Guilbeau Road near Braun Gate Road where drivers have knocked out fences, road signs, and even the neighborhood marker.

The most recent accident happened early Monday morning when police said an alleged drunk driver jumped a curb and plowed into a fence, knocking out nearly 40 feet of fence line just steps away from homes.

City officials said the accidents are happening at night and almost always involve drunk drivers.

City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval is stepping in to help after listening to neighbors' concerns for most of the two years since she’s taken office. Sandoval said the city has already made at least three changes after hearing neighbors’ concerns, including adding curve markers and changing the surface of the road.

“The smoother a road is, the faster you will drive on it, so it’s a little bit rough,” she said.

However, Sandoval said they still have some work to do.

“It is clear that we need to move faster, and I will make sure that happens. We have taken all the recommendations that our engineers have given us,” she said. “If they cannot come up with a solution to make this safer, we will find the engineers that will help us make this safer, because everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and in their own backyard.”

Sandoval said she’s still looking at other options, and a few changes will be coming soon, including adding more lighting along the curve on Neil Guilbeau Road and adding more reflective markers along the road.

The councilwoman said she is also exploring options on how to create harsher penalties for drunk drivers. She wants her neighbors to not need to worry any more.

“I believe that they should feel safe in their own home, and I will do everything in my power to make sure that happens,” said Sandoval.