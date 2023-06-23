For one Spurs fan in Brooklyn, an extra-sweet NBA Draft night

Chris Matz was in Brooklyn for just a day, but he says attending the draft is a memory he'll cherish for years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Thursday night heralded a dream come true for Spurs fans when San Antonio drafted NBA megaprospect Victor Wembanyama with the top overall pick. But for one fan in particular, the dream was waking reality.

Chris Matz made the trek to Brooklyn to witness history, settling into the Barclays Center and then erupting in excitement when Wembanyama's Spurs career officially got underway.

"Literally was there for the draft, 24 hours and right back home," he said. “I am coming down off that incredible high. I have always wanted to attend. I remember them always showing the replay of when Tim Duncan got drafted."

He said the trip was very last-minute, made possible when a friend gifted him miles to fly to Brooklyn.

"I got onto the Barclays Center tickets and I purchased my ticket to the NBA Draft," he said. "You would think it would be more complicated than what it is. But I literally went through the Barclays Center and there were plenty of seats a week before the draft."

Matz flew in the day of, making the historic draft just in time, and while wearing some Spurs swag to boot. At one point, he says, he was mere feet away from Wembanyama, touted as the most exciting NBA prospect since LeBron James.

"This is going to be one of those moments where I look back five, 10, 15, 20 years (from now)," he said. "After Wemby has all of his success and our team is back on top, right in that moment I will know exactly where I am at, where it all started when he got drafted right there in Brooklyn at Barclays Center."

Matz said another highlight was meeting other Silver and Black fans.

"Just coming together with Spurs fans from all different parts of the United States about them and their experiences," he said. "This is one of those moments I will remember for the rest of my life."