Native Americans explain why Indigenous Peoples' Day is important

"It's a beautiful step in the right direction so that the next generations can feel strong and proud," Fox Redsky said.

SAN ANTONIO — President Joe Biden Friday issued a proclamation commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day, becoming the first American president to acknowledge the holiday.

Native Americans say the measure is an important step toward recognition that's fleeting, especially in public school textbooks that romanticize Christopher Columbus.

Columbus enslaved at least six natives on the day he arrived in the Americas.

"It's an ongoing re-education process for the non-native community," Matthew Davila, a native, said. "We're just a blurb in some of these textbooks."

Davila is one of many indigenous people who pushed the Texas legislature to proclaim Oct. 10-16 'Indigenous People's Week.' Davila and fellow activists Samantha Longfeather Locke, Fox Redsky, and Stacy Maya spoke with KENS 5 on Monday.

"It's like a slap in the face when you see Columbus Day being celebrated when, for us, that was something that was the beginning of the end of a way of life," Redsky said.

"It's a day that should be given back to our people and we should have the acknowledgement," Longfeather Locke said. "We've endured, but yet we're still here."

Each member of the group said it's vital to correct curriculum that ignores life in the Americas prior to western civilizations' arrival.

"Teachers don't want to go there. They don't want to talk about it," Maya said, adding that her daughter once asked a schoolteacher how Columbus "could have discovered America if there were already people there."

"To write the truth and have it taught in school is the most important part right now," she continued.

"When I went to go talk at the University of Texas, some of the students thought we still lived in teepees," Davila added. "That was four years ago."

The group hosted an event celebrating their history and heritage at the capitol Sunday. They say they're trying to unify Indigenous Peoples and reclaim their own history.