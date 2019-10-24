SAN ANTONIO — National Take-Back Day is around the corner, offering a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

The event is happening on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Balcones Heights Justice Center on 3300 Hillcrest where there will be a drop-off site.

For the first time, the Drug Enforcement Administration is accepting vaping devices and cartridges, but they cannot accept devices with lithium ion batteries.

For more information about this event, you can contact Community Relations Manager Chrissie Kolb at (210) 732-0055.

