National Night Out has a new name in San Antonio

SAPD is hosting a free event at Public Safety Headquarters Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to introduce the concept for "San Antonio Neighbors Together."

SAN ANTONIO — National Night Out is getting a new name and a new focus in San Antonio and the police department wants neighbors to know more about the effort to build safer communities.

The actual community-wide event will be held Tuesday October 4, but police are hoping to generate excitement for the new concept between now and then by sponsoring a series of informational events.

A post on the SAPD Facebook page reads SANT will "allow for greater local control over planning and to create an event more reflective and meaningful to our community."

The announcement goes on to say there will be a new logo and branding campaign to bring everyone onboard with the effort, which they hope will promote year-round community involvement.

The registration deadline for groups is Friday, September 9.

There is a webpage with additional information.