Natalia students, community coming together to host holiday toy drive in honor of late super fan

Following Trudy Smith's passing, her family and community wanted to continue her love for giving back with a giveaway.

NATALIA, Texas — Natalia coaches, students and residents are preparing for the small town's 'Heart of a Mustang' Toy Drive next weekend by wrapping up donated gifts at the Natalia First Baptist Church on Sunday.

This is the second year the community is hosting the event at the Natalia Junior High School in honor of a late and very much beloved educator.

"She would be proud of what we are doing for our little community," said Eric Smith.

Smith is talking about his mother Trudy, a former student, special education teacher, Sunday school instructor and super fan of the Natalia ISD athletic teams.

"My parents have been going to pretty much every home game, and about 80 percent of varsity away sporting events since the 1970s," said Smith.

In July, his 67-year-old mother died from cancer. Hours before Trudy passed, the same student athletes and coaches she cheered on for years paid one final visit to see her.

"She lived and breathed for Natalia and the students here so it was pretty neat to see," he said.

Following her passing, Smith wanted to keep her spirit of giving alive by continuing on with the toy drive tradition. However, it didn't come without its challenges.

"I'll tell you a week ago I was panicking because we only had $4,800 in the account [for the toy drive]. We needed to raise around $10,000 to equal a hundred dollars a kid," said Smith.

In the spirit of Trudy, the community near and far rallied to meet the $10,000 goal. To date, Smith said he has raised nearly $18,000 from local businesses, neighboring towns and Texas school districts. Many more have donated their time to wrapping gifts ahead of the event.

"It meant a lot. I think that just shows how much folks appreciate what we are trying to do here."

Not only does Smith look forward to keeping his mother's memory alive, he looks forward to the joy the drive will bring to those in need. The 'Heart of a Mustang' Toy Drive is Sunday, December from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Natalia Junior High on 807 Pearson.