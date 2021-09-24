Boil-water notice issued for Natalia residents

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in Natalia, southwest of San Antonio, were notified Friday afternoon they should boil any water they plan to use for consumption or cleaning as the community deals with reduced system pressure.

The announcement was made on the Natalia, Texas Facebook page, where local officials said they would update the community when the boil-water notice has been lifted. Residents in the meantime should boil their water for at least two minutes before drinking or otherwise consuming.