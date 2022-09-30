SAPD searching for naked man seen on surveillance video

Home surveillance camera captures lewd act on front porch of home.

SAN ANTONIO — The Special Victim's Unit of the San Antonio Police Department is actively looking into a case involving home surveillance images of a naked man who was caught performing a lewd act on a stranger's porch.

The incident happened about 3am Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood, near Rigsby and South New Braunfels.

A person who shared a still frame from the incident on social media said they are concerned the man could pose a threat to a neighborhood packed with children.

Highland Park Elementary School is less than two minutes away. Bode Community Center and Park are around the corner, as is a busy child care center.

Social media groups in the area have been abuzz with talk about the incident, and the suspect, for two days.

Rosemary, who lives very near where the incident happened, said she feels like more could be done to catch the man.

"Nothing is being done. What's going to happen when somebody really ends up getting hurt?" Rosemary said, adding "I feel like I'm getting the brush off."

"I called. Apparently the neighborhood association called, but we don't get any results," Rosemary said.

Rosemary said in addition to the incident caught on camera during the night, other neighbors have reported seeing the man involved in lewd incidents during daylight hours as well.

"Everybody knows everybody here," Rosemary said, adding "We're all close and determined and we have to help each other out and keep an eye on each other because they're not doing nothing."

Rosemary said she has dogs for protection, but talk among neighbors includes the use of firearms.

"Everybody here is armed," Rosemary said.

Nearby at Destiny's Grill and Bar on Gevers, the talk among the men gathered at day's end for beers was much the same.

One man said "I think naked man needs to get hurt. Stay out of our neighborhood," while another said "He's a sick person and he needs help before he gets hurt."

The man has a medium build, short curly hair, a small goatee and distinctive tattoos on his upper right arm and wrist, left chest and across his upper back.