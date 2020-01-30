SAN ANTONIO — Christian Paz, a young boy described as sweet and loving, was only afforded three years of life.

On Sunday, Paz's mother says, she got a call from Logan Harvill, who was watching Christian while she was at work. She told KENS 5 Harvill said he called 911 when the 3-year-old wouldn't wake up.

Christian was taken to the hospital, where, on Tuesday, he died in his mother's arms after being taken off life support. Police can't say what happened as their investigation continues, but Harvill has been arrested for injury to a child.

"These cases will continue to happen forever if the stigma on mental health is always going to be there," said Tammy Perez and Lawanda Fennell, two therapists for the San Antonio organization King's Angels.

The group was founded after the death of baby King Jay Davila in 2019. The 8-month-old died last year from similar injuries as Christian—blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner's office.

"Although it is two totally different cases, there is that common factor: What was the mental health of the person that did it to this child?"

The therapists say these trauma cases are all too common in the Alamo City, and they want to break the cycle.

"This child had no control on what the perpetrator did," Perez said. "'He couldn't control himself, and unfortunately the child had to pay for it."

King's Angels says it wants to provide counseling services for the child's family following his death, including his four other siblings. As for Harvill, he remains in jail as of Wednesday night on a $1 million bond.

The child's mother says she grew up with and knew Harvill, and trusted him. She says her heart goes out to his mother in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"I am not the only one who lost a son," she said.

