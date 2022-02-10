Killeen music group makes song dedicated to Uvalde community

Divine Connection Music group created 'Little Girl Little Boy' to uplift Uvalde students and community for back-to-school.

KILLEEN, Texas — Music group Divine Connection, of Killeen, TX, created a tribute song titled 'Little Girl, Little Boy' to encourage and enlighten the Uvalde community.

In early August, the group was invited and involved in a back-to-school community event that had taken place in Uvalde, TX named Uvalde's Day.

They were then inspired to create a music video for the 'Little Boy Little Girl' song with the hope of inspiring kids in Uvalde and across the world to stay strong in spite of adversity and with hopes that they would follow their dreams no matter what.

"It's an encouraging song for all the children and youth in Uvalde and around the world to let them know that you need to keep your head up to the sky and know that the sky's the limit and that you know you can be whatever you want to be," Songwriter Azeez Jinadu explained.

During their time visiting Uvalde, they also filmed a music video at Robb Elementary and it is set to be released Oct.14. Some of the children in the video were students at Robb Elementary family members were also included in the video.

"Sharing music and just sharing encouragement, praying for them, just listening to you know how the world is right now," Song co-creator Tonetta Jinadu mentioned.