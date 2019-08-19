SAN ANTONIO — Animal Rescue Connections is hosting a music and comedy fundraiser to raise money for furry friends in need.

The event is taking place Saturday between 4 and 7 p.m. at Conroy's Bar and Grill on 21119 Highway 281 N in the Stone Oak area.

Numerous prizes will be raffled off from Spurs merch to massage therapy gift certificates and veterinary packages to guitar lessons.

You can expect to see performances by Truett Pratt, Mike Ellis Band, Jackie Huddle and more.

Watch the performances with a grilled chicken plate or mushroom steak meal, which is included in your ticket purchase, the press release says.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Animal Rescue Connection's website.

