Movie fans! Grab your popcorn and get ready for unlimited movies at Regal Cinema with an Unlimited Movie Pass.

The pass lets you see any movie at any time starting at $18 to $23.50 a month, depending on the package you purchase.

The pass gives you access to buying tickets in advance, and includes ten percent off all food and drink items at the concession, the website says.

Regal Unlimited™ Movie Subscription Pass Home Regal Unlimited™ Movie Subscription Pass Totally Unlimited Movies Have Arrived! With an annual Regal Unlimited™ movie subscription pass, you can watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

To find more information on the ticket packages offered, visit Regal's website.