SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a victim killed in the Sutherland Springs massacre is turning a tragedy into a mission to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

Haley Krueger was 16 years old when she was shot and killed along with 25 others at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Her mother, Charlene Uhl, says her daughter loved children and dreamed of someday becoming a NICU nurse.

RELATED: 'Action is needed': Gov. Abbott mourns with state, says more needs to be done to protect Texans

RELATED: Recent mass shootings serve as painful reminder for Sutherland Springs

To honor Krueger’s memory, Charlene is asking community members to donate gifts or make monetary donations to Haley’s Kids—a drive to bring gifts to children in need this Christmas.

"She loved the kids and they loved her," Charlene said.

Charlene says her mission is to make children smile.

She set up a Christmas tree at The Den, a restaurant in La Vernia, and decorated it with angels representing a child in need of a gift this holiday season.

If you know of a child in need of a gift or would like to donate you can reach Charlene at: haleykids@yahoo.com

“Just knowing that my child, even though she is not here physically, that she is still helping kids,” Charlene said.

Last Christmas, Charlene says 35 kids received gifts through Haley’s Kids. She says her goal is to someday give back in many more ways throughout the year.