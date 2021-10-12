Morgan's Wonderland prepares to open all-inclusive summer camp in 2022

Morgan’s Wonderland Camp will offer summer camp type experiences for up to 500 campers and staff at a time. The camp can accommodate campers with any disabilities.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s newest camp is officially accepting applications. Morgan’s Wonderland Camp will offer summer camp type experiences for up to 500 campers and staff at a time. The camp can accommodate campers with any disabilities.

“If you were to call 10 camps, 9 of them would have some sort of restrictions. The beauty of Morgan’s Wonderland camp is there are no restrictions,” Morgan Hartman’s’ dad Gordon Hartman said.

This means kids of all ages and physical abilities are welcomed.

The new $34 million camp sits on 102 acres of land on the north side of San Antonio. Only about 20 minutes away from Morgan’s Wonderland amusement park.

“The need for camps especially those that are Ultra Accessible, ones that actually ensure all ages and all abilities are very limited. That’s the reason we built this camp,” Hartman said.

So, whether it be zip lining, rock climbing, swimming, or sports campers will get the full camp experience when they show up.

“We bring down barriers here. That’s what we’ve been about since we opened up Morgan’s Wonderland in 2010. This is an extension of that in a camping environment,” Hartman said.