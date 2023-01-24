More than four years after a promise, work finally starts on Friedrich revitalization

300+ new apartments are coming to an old industrial site.

SAN ANTONIO — More than four years after a developer promised action on an east-side revitalization effort, work is finally underway.

The first wave of workers showed up at the long-abandoned Friedrich complex on East Commerce Street Monday.

A project leader for the city says before a new mixed-use multi-family apartment building can move forward, they expect it will take about 70 days to do environmental abatement work at the old factory site.

Once the hulking complex has been cleaned and cleared of potentially dangerous elements, then demolition work will begin on the portion of the structure that will be razed.

Project managers predict it will take six to nine months to complete the demolition.

Because the IDEA Carver school is just a few feet away, project managers have promised the neighbors they will do a thorough job of controlling dust and protecting air quality during the job.

When all the old material is gone, a developer plans to build a complex for about 300 families. They're not saying when they think it might be ready for move-in.

