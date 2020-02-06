More than a hashtag: How to support black-owned businesses in San Antonio

In an effort to turn thoughts and words into actions, we have compiled a list of black-owned businesses within the San Antonio community that could use your support.

SAN ANTONIO — Instagram users awoke to black squares on their timelines with the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday.

The social media movement was the lastest of many in a show of support for the black community following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

In a now-viral video, Floyd was seen gasping for air as former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time. Floyd could be heard in the video saying, "I can't breathe" multiple times before he ultimately passed away while under Chauvin.

An independent autopsy showed that Floyd's death was caused by "asphyxia due to neck and back compression."

Chauvin has since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, arrested, and charged with first-degree murder.

In the week since Floyd's death, there has been a surge of interest in ways that people can support the black community.

There have been protests and riots in major cities across the country, including right here in the Alamo City.

People have also taken to social media to share their outrage with not only Floyd's death or the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmed Aubrey, but their outrage at the racial inequality that exists in this country and to show their support for members of the black community.

Whether it's a quote, a photo, or a hashtag #blacklivesmatter (there have been more than 16 million posts on Instagram bearing the hashtag today alone*), it's clear that social media users are trying to find ways to offer their support.

*Note: Why you shouldn't be using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter on Blackout Tuesday: Blackout Tuesday activists are asking you not misuse the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

And while messages and social medial posts are one way to show support, so is taking action.

This action can take many forms, speaking out against injustice in your everyday life; recognizing the privilege that you benefit from; having an open conversation with your family, friends, strangers about the injustices and inequality that exists and how to effect change; educating yourself on all that has occurred to where we are today.

Action can also include making a conscious effort to support local black-owned businesses within your community.

In an effort to make this more than just a hashtag, we have compiled a list (with assistance from a number of community members) of businesses and non-profits that are owned by black men and women within the San Antonio community:

Automotive Shop

Bakery

Barbershops

Beauty Services & Salons

Cleaning Services

Daycare Services

Development

Events

Food

Funeral Homes

Landscaping

Nonprofit Organizations

Public Relations

Shopping

For more complete lists & resources, visit the following:

Alamo City Black Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber has compiled a list of local black-owned businesses)

Blackbook Directory and Yearbook (Carl Booker's company puts out the Blackbook Directory and Yearbook annually. The directory not only lists black-owned businesses, which are then broken down by category but also showcases black leaders in the community.)

Black Business Directory San Antonio (This directory has more than 500 businesses listed.)