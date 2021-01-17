Mom and 4-year-old son to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with their own neighborhood march

Despite the pandemic's impact on San Antonio's annual MLK Day March, the Cruz family has been busy preparing for their own neighborhood event to carry on his legacy.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — While San Antonio’s official Martin Luther King Jr. Day March prepares to go virtual this year, one family in Universal City is planning to carry on the message of the prominent civil rights leader in their own neighborhood.

April Cruz grew up attending the Alamo City’s annual MLK Day March, which typically attracts around 300,000 people.

For the Cruz family, traditions never die—even in the middle of a pandemic. They just change.

April's 4-year-old son, Alex, has been a part of that journey since he was born.

“Since it is virtual, I’m really passionate about civil rights and definitely honoring the legacy of MLK and I know San Antonio is big with honoring that legacy," she said. "We have one of the biggest marches in the United States so it’s really important that I carry that tradition along with him and marching around in our neighborhood."

April and Alex have been busy preparing for Monday’s march in Universal City, drawing up posters and signs filled with MLK quotes.

For April, who is a history teacher and a mom, the goal is to encourage other families to get involved and organize their own events that pay tribute to the late Dr. King.

“We have our signs ready to go and getting some more going, so super excited. Hopefully, we’ll see a lot of people doing some activities outside and honoring the legacy,” April said. “I know we have limitations and a lot of things we got to do differently, but (in) the same mindset of Dr. King in that time, I want to move forward with the new normalized and making things happen and changing, being a part of the movement. In spirit, in cadence, in walking and marching.”