Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot

"I knew if it wasn't going to be taken out of here that it was going to get some attention," said one man.

SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses.

A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.

It's unclear why the mobile home was being towed. However, some speculated it came from the mobile home park behind the shopping center after its owner was evicted.

"Right now, people are hurting especially with this inflation."

It's believed the house belonged to someone with a disability. However, the owner could not be found.

The City placed a 30 day notice on the home to be removed from the shopping center's property. Moving it could pose a challenge as the walls are falling apart, windows are busted in, graffiti is spray on and caution tape is holding it together.

"They are going to have to demolish it. If they take it on the road it will fall apart."