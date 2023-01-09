Hundreds of thousands join MLK March in its post-pandemic return to San Antonio's east side

The march, which is billed as one of the largest in the country, was back in its usual place as a cultural touchstone for San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to one of the biggest MLK marches in the country, and this year, the march returns as a fully in-person event.

The City of San Antonio is partnering with District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to host the march. The 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m.

In 2021 and 2022, the city offered a "virtual march" to prevent large gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.

The march kicks off at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Drive. The march goes through a 2.9 mile route on the east side and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park at 1101 Iowa street.

Marchers can participate in a festival and celebration at the park, which includes multicultural performances, a health and wellness area, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors, and information booths.

See the full march route below:

Via Park and Ride

Because march involves a long walk, many people choose to use the Via Park and Ride services.

Passengers may access bus free service to the march from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday, January 16, at two locations:

Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St. (Lot 1)

(Lot 1) St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. (Lot 22). Lot 22 is at Montana and Mittman streets.

The drop-off point for service to the March will be on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive.

Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from 12 to 3 p.m. Participants may access return service at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St.

Volunteering and Participating

The organizations putting on the march are always in need to volunteers. Click here if you would like to volunteer.

They are also looking for organizations that want to have representation during the walk. Click here if that something your organization is interested in.