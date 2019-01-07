SAN ANTONIO — The app called Deal Patrol lists various businesses that offer discounts to military members. The app is categorized by food, drinks, fun and shopping. Gavin Light, one of the co-founders, lives in Colorado Springs but spent time in San Antonio in the Air Force Academy.

Gavin Light, Air Force veteran

Gavin Light



“I did a summer assignment at Lackland when I was a cadet at the Air Force Academy and returned years later for a one year tour with one of the Air Force bands,” said Light.

He shared how he always had to find ways to stretch a dollar during his time in San Antonio. He came up with an idea to list the businesses offering deals.

“When I was a freshman at the Air Force academy, I had a stipend of $100 per month my freshman year and room and board was provided. But $100 doesn’t go very far,” said Light. “I was just thankful to find very many merchants in that city were very military friendly and have military discounts.”

Light connected with Darren Smith, an Army veteran, at a real estate event. They soon became friends and shared his idea during a mountain hike together.

“I instantly saw the value that that would have for our military community. So, we took that passion of his business knowledge and my technical background, put that together. I think we’ve really created something special,” said Smith.

Gavin Light and Darren Smith, founders of Deal Patrol

KENS 5

There are more than 300 discounts available through the app. Businesses that want to add deals can submit their information through the app. The discounts are available in 9 other cities in addition to San Antonio:

Colorado Springs, CO

Denver, CO

Norfolk, VA

El Paso, TX

Charleston, SC

Vacaville, CA

Ogden, UT

Savannah, GA

Hinesville, GA

Deal Patrol donates 10 percent of its revenue to The Home Front Cares, a non-profit organization based in Colorado Springs that provides financial assistance to military families. Light said as their business grows, Deal Patrol plans to donate to more military charities.